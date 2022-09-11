Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Shortly after Elizabeth’s death was confirmed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to their legacy via their official Archewell organization. “In Loving Memory of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” a statement on the website read along with the years of her life.

“[Windsor Castle is] a lonely place up there now without her,” the Duke of Sussex later mused during his Saturday walkabout with William, Meghan and Kate. “Every room she was in, you felt her presence throughout.”