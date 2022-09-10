Prince William

“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute,” the Duke of Cambridge shared about his “Grannie” via his and Duchess Kate’s joint Instagram account on Saturday, September 10. “So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.”

He continued: “I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of the queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. … She was by my side at my happiest moments and she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”