Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters spoke out on September 17, just hours before they stood vigil with the queen’s other grandchildren by the queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall. Eugenie shared a lengthy letter to their “dearest Grannie” via Instagram alongside a photo of them as children with their grandma.

“For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you,” they wrote. “Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world.”

They added: “The world mourns you and the tributes would really make you smile. They are all too true of the remarkable leader you are. We’re so happy you’re back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we’re so very proud of you.”