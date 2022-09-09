Cancel OK

In Memoriam

Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: King Charles III and More Royal Family Members React

Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Prince Charles and More Royal Family Members React
 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Sarah Ferguson

“I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen,” Ferguson, who was previously married to  Andrew, tweeted on Thursday. “She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 60 years.”

She continued: “I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce,” she shared. “I will miss her more than words can express.”

