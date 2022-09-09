Barack Obama

“Today, Michelle and I join so many others who are celebrating [the queen’s] life and mourning her passing,” the former president said in a statement. “Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us. Back when were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity. Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at easy, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance. Like so many, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time.”