Boris Johnson

“This is our country’s saddest day,” the former British prime minister began in a lengthy statement shared via Twitter. “In the hearts of every one of us there is an ache at the passing of our Queen, a deep and personal sense of loss — far more intense, perhaps, than we expected. In these first grim moments since the news, I know that millions and millions of people have been pausing whatever they have been doing to think about Queen Elizabeth, about the bright and shining light that has finally gone out. She seemed so timeless and so wonderful that I am afraid we had come to believe, like children, that she would just go on and on.”

Johnson closed with a reference to Charles, writing: “Though our voices may still be choked with sadness we can say with confidence the words not heard in this country for more than seven decades. God Save The King.”