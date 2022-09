Ellie Goulding

The “Lights” singer shared a heartfelt tribute to Her Majesty via a carousel of Instagram photos and a touching caption. “This seemed inconceivable … A remarkable woman. 70 years of service as the Head of State. The UK’s longest serving monarch. Grace, strength, duty… in times of constant flux. Hard to imagine this country without you. I will tell Arthur all about you, all the time. Goodnight, Your Majesty x,” she wrote.