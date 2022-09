Elton John

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing,” the “Tiny Dancer” singer wrote in a statement shared via social media. “She was an inspiring presence to be around, and [led] the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”