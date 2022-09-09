George W. Bush

“Laura and I were honored to have known Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the former U.S. president wrote in a statement. “She was a woman of great intellect, charm and wit. Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty — and her corgis — is among our fondest memories of the presidency. Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow. Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign. Americans in particular appreciate her strong and steadfast friendship. Laura and I join our fellow citizens in sending our heartfelt condolences to the Royal family and the British people.”