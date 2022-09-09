Lily Collins

“Honoring the life of Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II,” the Emily in Paris star wrote via Instagram, alongside a throwback photo of the royal. “The only monarch most of us have ever known, I remember growing up watching her Christmas Day addresses every year in awe. We’d stop all celebration preparations and watch closely with a cup of tea. It was a tradition, and traditions were something she was extremely passionate about. Today I’m reflecting on her incredible reign and years of unwavering service and all of my memories of her I hold dear. My heart goes out to the royal family — may she rest in the sweetest peace, knowing her legacy will live on.”