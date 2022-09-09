Maria Shriver

“It’s the end of an era. What a extraordinary life of public service,” the NBC journalist wrote via Instagram. “What an extraordinary life period. The queen served her country, until the very end, with class, strength, dignity, and honor. She was married for 74 years, a mother to four, a grandmother, and a great grandmother. … When I think of her, I think of how despite everything going on in her own family and in her country, she just kept serving, kept trying, kept going. Carry on. That’s what she did, and boy, she did it well. God bless.”