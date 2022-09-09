President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era,” the president and his first lady said in a joint statement. “In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.”

The duo’s remarks included a recollection of the first time they met the monarch. “We first met the Queen in 1982, traveling to the UK as part of a Senate delegation,” they recalled. “And we were honored that she extended her hospitality to us in June 2021 during our first overseas trip as President and First Lady, where she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom. All told, she met 14 American presidents. She helped Americans commemorate both the anniversary of the founding of Jamestown and the bicentennial of our independence. And she stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that ‘Grief is the price we pay for love.'”