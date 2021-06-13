Royals

The Bidens Take Britain! The Royal Family Meets President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden

By
The Bidens Take Britain! The Royal Family Mets President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden: Photos
 Arthur Edwards/AP/Shutterstock
9
3 / 9
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Afternoon Tunes

The U.S. national anthem was played to welcome the president and first lady to Windsor Castle.

Back to top