Royals

Queen Elizabeth II Wipes Tears From Her Eyes at Prince Philip’s Funeral

By
Prince Philip Laid to Rest in Emotional Funeral at St George's Chapel
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (11859798ad) Queen Elizabeth II The funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Guard Room Roof, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, UK - 17 Apr 2021 Shutterstock
4
3 / 4
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Her Majesty Is Here

Hours before the service, the queen shared a never-before-seen photo of the pair from 2003.

Back to top