A Sprained Back

The reigning monarch skipped the annual Remembrance Sunday Service on November 14.

“The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read earlier that day. “Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.”

In her place, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate attended the occasion alongside other royal family members. The Prince of Wales even laid a wreath in his mother’s absence.