Remembrance Day Return

On November 11, Prince Charles offered an update on his mother’s health, letting the world know she was doing “alright.” That same day, it was confirmed that the monarch would attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph on November 14.

“As in previous years, Her Majesty will view the Service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office,” a statement from the Palace read.

However, based on previous advice from her doctors, she will not go to the General Synod Service on November 16. Her son Prince Edward will attend as previously planned.