A Zooming Good Time

As George turned 8 years old in July 2021, he received a special call from his “Gan-Gan.”

“The queen Zoomed Prince George to wish him a happy birthday. She sent him a lovely gift as a surprise,” a source told Us at the time, adding that the guest of honor “loves his great-grandmother so much.”

Elizabeth is also fond of the video conferencing app to connect with Archie and Lili, who primarily reside in California with their parents, Harry and Meghan. “Both my grandparents do Zoom. They’ve seen Archie running around,” the BetterUp CIO gushed during a segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden in February 2021.