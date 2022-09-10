Queen Elizabeth II’s Complete Funeral Timeline

Leaving Scotland

The queen died at Balmoral Castle, and she’ll remain in Scotland for several days. Her coffin first sat in the ballroom at Balmoral Castle. Elizabeth will be sent to the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Sunday, September 11, where her casket will rest in the Throne Room for one day. On Monday, September 12, there will be a procession from Holyroodhouse, the official royal residence in Scotland, to St. Giles Cathedral for a service attended by King Charles III and other royal family members. She will remain at St Giles’ Cathedral — guarded by Vigils from The Royal Company of Archers — for one day, allowing locals in Scotland to pay their respects.

Princess Anne will accompany the casket from Scotland to England on Tuesday, September 13, with the Royal Air Force.