Queen Elizabeth II’s Complete Funeral Timeline

Lying in State

The public will be able to pay their respects. After leaving Scotland, her majesty’s casket will spend one night at Buckingham Palace. On Wednesday, September 14, the procession to Westminster Hall will take her coffin through Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard. After the procession ends at Westminster Hall, the Archbishop of Canterbury and Reverend Dr, David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, will conduct a small service, attended by Charles and various family members. After that ceremony, the public will be able to say goodbye until the final funeral ceremony on Monday, September 19.