Daily Duties

(9:15 A.M.) If Elizabeth had no morning engagements, she would go to her Chippendale desk in the sitting room to deal with her fan mail. She received some 300 letters each day from the public and chose a few at random to answer personally. (A lady-in-waiting would handle the rest.)

Next, she would open the famous “Red Boxes” that are delivered daily (except on Christmas) by her private secretaries. They contained important documents from her Cabinet to be read and signed, such as legislation passed by Parliament that needed the queen’s stamp of approval (known as Royal Assent) before becoming law.

That’s mostly a formality though: No monarch has refused to give assent since 1708, when Queen Anne rejected a biller that would have recreated the Scottish militia after England and Scotland were formally unified. Fun fact: Elizabeth inked official papers in black and personal letters in green.

(11 A.M.) Letters and documents all dealt with, it would be time for private meetings. Guests ranged from British bishops to foreign ambassadors. The chats were kept brief — usually no more than 20 minutes.