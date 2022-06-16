2003

Buckingham Palace announced in December 2003 that the royal would undergo an operation “to remove a torn cartilage in her left knee,” almost one year after she had a similar surgery on her other knee. “The Queen is expected to leave hospital some time during the weekend, and she should be fully active again within a few weeks. … The decision on the timing of the operation was made to minimise the impact on The Queen’s commitments, and to enable her to continue her recovery at Sandringham over the Christmas and New Year period.”