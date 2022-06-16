October 2021
After cancelling a trip to Northern Ireland, palace officials revealed that the monarch had been admitted to the hospital for an overnight stay. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon [October 20] for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," a statement read at the time. Despite her visit to the hospital, she reportedly returned to work right away.