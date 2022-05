Concert Celebration

In May 2022, the royal family and BBC announced the star-studded lineup for the Platinum Party at the Park concert, which will take place on June 4. Adam Lambert and the band Queen, Sir Elton John, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Diana Ross, Sir Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli, Alicia Keys and more are set to take the stage in honor of the monarch — and the whole show will be broadcast on BBC. The casts of Hamilton, The Lion King and more musicals will also make appearances.