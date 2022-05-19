Harry and Meghan Are Coming

In May 2022, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex and the Suits alum confirmed that the duo plan to attend the Platinum Jubilee with Archie and Lili. “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” the rep told Us.

The couple will not, however, stand on the balcony with the rest of the royal family during the Trooping the Colour parade. “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement at the time.