Platinum Jubilee Beacon Lighting

The monarch lit the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon at Windsor Castle late on Thursday, June 2, despite feeling “discomfort” earlier in the day. Elizabeth was presented with the Commonwealth Nations Globe as she set off a chain of lights leading to the beacon while William represented her at Buckingham Palace. While the ceremony took place, over 3,000 other fire and gaslit torches were lit across the U.K. in honor of the queen’s 70 years of service on the throne.