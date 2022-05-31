Platinum Pudding Winner

Jemma Melvin beat out nearly 5,000 individuals in the Jubilee Pudding competition. She was named the champion in March after submitting a seven-layer lemon Swiss role and amaretti trifle.

Melvin, who is a copywriter by trade, used the queen’s wedding as her inspiration. Her majesty had a lemon posset as dessert on her big day in November 1947. “I wanted it to be easy to make,” Melvin told NBC News in May. “I wanted it to be summery. I know the queen likes lemon flavor.”