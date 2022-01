The Coins

The Royal Mint commissioned a coin to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee. “Designed by esteemed artists and made with original craftsmanship, Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee coins are enduring pieces of art that will be collected, cherished and passed down for generations,” Clare Maclennan, divisional director of the Royal Mint in Llantrisant, Wales, told the BBC in January 2021. The coin depicts the queen engaged in one of her favorite activities: horseback riding.