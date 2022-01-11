The Pudding Competition

The Jubilee Pudding competition is arguably the most exciting part of the event, especially for Great British Bake Off fans — former judge Mary Berry is one of the pros who will choose the winning dessert. The competition is open to all amateur U.K. bakers over the age of 8, with entries accepted until February 4. After four weeks of judging, the final winner will be announced on March 14.

The winning baker’s recipe could become as famous as some other royal recipes throughout history. Coronation chicken, for example, was developed in 1953 for Elizabeth’s coronation. Victoria sponge, a common element on GBBO, is so named because of Queen Victoria’s fondness for the fluffy dessert.