The Queen Pulls Out of Thanksgiving Service

The monarch decided to skip the Friday, June 3, service with “great reluctance” after experiencing “discomfort” during Trooping the Colour the previous day.

“The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and flypast but did experience some discomfort,” a statement from Buckingham Palace revealed to Us on Thursday. “Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend.”

Harry and Meghan arrived at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday for their first official appearance during the celebrations but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge didn’t join the Archewell cofounders inside the chapel. “Senior members of the royal family were seated in the front row and non-senior members in the second row,” an insider explained to Us at the time.