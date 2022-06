The Queen Pulls Out of the Epsom Derby

After the service, it was announced that the queen pulled out of a second Jubilee plan — the Epsom Derby.

The event, which takes place on Saturday, June 4, in Surrey, England, will mark the third time over the course of Elizabeth’s 70-year reign that she will have missed the horse race.

In a statement to BBC One, Buckingham Palace announced that her majesty would watch the events on television from Windsor Castle.