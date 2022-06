Trooping the Colour

The opening day parade kicked off the weekend festivities on Thursday, June 2. The queen enjoyed the event from the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside William, Kate, and their three little ones: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Harry and Meghan were also in attendance with their son, Archie, and daughter Lilibet, however, they enjoyed the event from slightly farther away, overlooking the grounds in the Major General’s Office.