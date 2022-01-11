What Events Are Scheduled?

The bank holiday weekend will kick off with Trooping the Colour on June 2, the traditional parade to mark the queen’s official birthday. Pandemic permitting, the event will close with a Royal Air Force flyby, watched by the queen and members of the royal family from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Over 1,500 beacons throughout the U.K. and its commonwealth countries will be lit to commemorate the occasion.

On June 3, a service of thanksgiving for Elizabeth’s reign will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral. The following day, the queen will attend the Derby at Epsom Downs. Also on June 4, the BBC will host a concert live from Buckingham Palace featuring “the world’s biggest entertainment stars.”

June 5 will see the London-based Platinum Jubilee Pageant, with “artistic performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel, key workers and volunteers” uniting to tell the story of the queen’s reign “in an awe-inspiring festival of creativity.” The day is also set aside for the Big Lunch, which will be hosted in communities throughout the country.