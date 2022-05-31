Sunday, June 5

The Big Jubilee Lunch is a way to bring together communities throughout the U.K. as the Commonwealth celebrates Elizabeth with food and fun. According to the queen’s official website, more than 60,000 people have registered to take part. Lunches are planned in Canada, New Zealand and more countries.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will wrap up the festivities. During the event, 10,000 people from across the U.K. and Commonwealth will “bring to life iconic moments from The Queen’s reign,” per the royal family’s social media pages.