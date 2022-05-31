Thursday, June 2

Trooping the Colour, which takes place during the Horse Guards Parade, will kick off the week’s festivities. The queen will watch the event from Buckingham Palace’s balcony. The traditional march will be followed by a gun salute and a flyover the palace.

The palace announced that 1,500 beacons (or torches) will be lit across the U.K. the same day in honor of the monarch. The beacons will be visible in all 54 Commonwealth capital cities, at Buckingham Palace and in thousands of locations in the U.K.