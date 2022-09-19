Thousands of Mourners Line the Streets

Diana, who was known as “The People’s Princess,” was greatly mourned upon her death. Shouts and cries could be heard from the crowd as her casket passed by the thousands of onlookers at her August 1997 service. Queen Elizabeth, greatly revered by her subjects, was given the same tribute as fans waved goodbye to Her Majesty during the funeral procession. Prior to Elizabeth’s state funeral, thousands of mourners — including David Beckham — stood in a queue for 13 hours in order to pay their last respects to the queen.