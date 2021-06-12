Royals

Queen Elizabeth II Celebrates Trooping the Colour Without the Royal Family: Photos

By
Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Trooping of the Colour Without the Royal Family: Photos
 Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
7
7 / 7
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Horses Return

The 70 horses and gunfire salute returned after being removed for the 2020 parade.

Back to top