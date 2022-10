Has Prince Joachim Spoken to the Queen?

Days after the royal drama made headlines, Joachim claimed in an interview with a local news outlet that he “unfortunately” hadn’t been in contact with his mother, older brother or sister-in-law since the announcement.

“It’s complicated, namely. That’s it,” his wife, Marie, said of how the family dynamic had changed, adding that they “would have liked to have had time to talk about” the decision.