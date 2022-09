How Did the Kids Respond?

Nikolai told Ekstra Bladet that he and his family were “very sad” about the queen’s decision. “We are, as my parents have also stated, in shock at this decision and at how quickly it has actually gone,” he said in September 2022. “I am very confused as to why it has to happen like this.”

He echoed Joachim’s prior statement, saying that they were informed of the change no “longer than a little over a week ago.”