Who Is Prince Joachim’s Wife?

The queen’s second son married Princess Marie of Denmark, with whom he shares Henrik and Athena, in 2008. He was previously married to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, from 1995 to 2005. The exes share Nikolai and Felix.

Alexandra addressed the situation in a September 2022 interview, claiming, “This came from out of the blue. The children feel excluded. They can’t understand why their identity is being taken from them.”