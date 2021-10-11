About 3 Months

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2020, that Lana Del Rey and Clayton Johnson were engaged after dating less than a year. The news came eight months after the “West Coast” singer split from Sean Larkin in March 2020. Del Rey and Johnson have been linked since August 2020 when the guitarist shared a cheeky comment on Del Rey’s Instagram page. The “Summertime Sadness” singer was first spotted wearing a diamond ring in a Halloween photo and again in November 2020. She also wore the ring during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2020.