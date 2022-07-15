Travel Buddies

Kirkconnell told Us that by traveling so much together, she’s learned her boyfriend can “get comfortable anywhere” — including taking off his shoes on a bus, plane or train. James, meanwhile, said his girlfriend has reminded him to live in the moment.

“If we don’t get to everything, it’s fine because we’re enjoying where we’re at and just being very present and appreciative of how we got here, our relationship and everything that is taking in the moment and being present,” he said. “And I’m like, ‘Alright, we gotta get here. We gotta get there!’”