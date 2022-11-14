Her Conversation with Michelle Young

Kirkconnell explained that she and James’ runner-up (and season 18 lead) Young had a candid conversation about The Bachelor’s audience during AFR, citing the difference in social media followings and ratings.

“Talking about the audience itself and she was like, ‘How crazy is it that everything that happened this season with you and with the host and everyone, like, you still have all of these followers, you still have all of these supporters. You still have people defending you.’ … Everyone else in the top five was [biracial] … and she was basically saying, ‘We’re not even at level you are and why do you think that is?’” Kirkconnell said. “She was basically saying it’s the audience. … ‘This entire audience of the show is some type of way. … Not only are they following you and defending you and supporting you, but they don’t even have the decency to, like, support us.’”