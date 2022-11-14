Producers Hoped Matt Picked a Woman of Color

Both Springs and Kirkconnell claimed that they were under the impression the show was hoping James would end up with a Black woman as the first Black Bachelor.

“Talking with Matt about it — they did do, like, probably everything they could to to get us to not be together because they didn’t want us to be together,” Kirkconnell claimed. “I mean, obviously, I have Matt to thank for even just being together at this point because he just put his foot down and he was like, ‘This is what works, this is who I want to be with and sorry … like, go back home and write your storyboard.’ Because he did say, ‘As soon as I knew, I let them know because I knew that they were going to have to make it work.’ … The finale, when we were wrapping filming up — you guys, it’s hilarious. They couldn’t have been more disappointed. He handed me that final rose and as we’re, like, doing our final interview, they’re literally breaking apart the set. Not one single person, like, came and was like, ‘Congrats or I’m happy for you guys.’ Didn’t even say bye. There were people that I spent two months with that packed it up and were like, ‘We failed. Failure of a season and it hadn’t even aired yet.’ That’s what it felt like.”

While she acknowledged that the series may have wanted to help with diversity with Matt’s season, she added: “Sadly, I also think it wasn’t for Matt, it wasn’t for any person of color, it was for themselves to try and monetize off of, like, what was happening in the world and they obviously didn’t do a great job with it.”