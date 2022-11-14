The ‘After the Final Rose’ Tension With Matt

“Matt, no joke, took, like, 10 minutes to answer each question,” Kirkconnell said, reflecting on how ABC opted not to make their AFR live. “Probably just because he was trying to figure out the perfect things to say because he was under so much pressure. … If you watch it back, I’m, like, trying to comfort him, like, ‘Matt, just say something.’ And then he’s like, pulling away because he’s like, ‘You can’t touch me right now, I hate you.’”

While Kirkconnell said anyone who thought James was “disgusted” by her is wrong, she also denied that they were faking anything.

“People were like, ‘They faked breaking up.’ … He dumped me,” she said.