Cutting a Narrative Out

During her appearance, Gabby revealed that her confession about being involved in the robbery was cut from the Netflix doc because Prugo’s version of events differed from hers.

“Gabby has clearly struggled with this secret that she has kept for many years. All I wanted to do was comfort her,” Bilson admitted filming the episode, adding that she attempted to have “boundaries” with the guests. “Gabby had her baby here and for us to not meet a baby that took everything in me. It so goes against my nature. Those were very forced boundaries.”