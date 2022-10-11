Issuing an Apology

“I am so sorry that I ever made the choice to go into your home that night. I will tell you anything and everything you want to know to give you the closure that you deserve. I wish that I could take it back because it has been a living nightmare for you,” Gabby told the actress during the difficult conversation. “As a mother now, all you want to do is protect your babies. And I know that I stripped you of feeling safe in your home and I am so sorry.”

In response, the Jumper star noted she was more frustrated by the participants that continued to visit her house. She added that she attempted to stay “so f–king distant” from the details of the case.

“I don’t want to take away from what happened but if those other two [Nick and Rachel] were sitting here then I would have zero empathy or compassion. I can see, feel and hear everything you are saying. I have more — I don’t know if respect is the right word — but I have more of an understanding,” Bilson said. “I let go of this s–t a long time ago.”