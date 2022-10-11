Their Version of Events

In the episode, Alexis and Gabby implicated Tess in the robbery at Bilson’s home.

“We have a third sister who took [Gabby] to Rachel’s house that night because she was friends with Nick. She is four years older than me. Nick has this loyalty to her to the death of it. But when we got the opportunity to do the documentary I told Tess, ‘I am coming forward. It is not fair. I don’t want to harbor my secrets and your secrets anymore,'” Alexis alleged. “And she flipped out and went to Nick allegedly.”

According to the siblings, Tess allegedly contacted Prugo who went on to lie about Alexis being involved instead. Gabby also broke down her memories of the incident which involved Tess allegedly inviting her. The former reality star said she was “pushed through a kitchen window” to open the front door for the other. She also recalled giving away the items she stole from Bilson’s home to a homeless shelter.

Tess, for her part, previously denied any involvement in a statement to Us.