Better Together

Not camera shy! The stars leaned in close to one another while posing for photos at a May 2013 Cannes party. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bilson opened up about the Shattered Glass actor being a “wonderful father” to Briar. “[He] is so present and just so awesome with her,” she gushed, adding that they are committed to coparenting and “[try] to be on the same page together and do things together as much as possible.”