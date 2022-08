Explaining Their Baby Name

Bilson revealed how she and the Shattered Glass actor settled on their daughter’s name during an August 2022 episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast.

“Her middle name’s Rose and her first name is Briar, so it’s after Sleeping Beauty,” the California native explained, alluding to the Disney princess’ nickname. The Hart of Dixie alum added that Rose was Christensen’s grandmother’s name.