Hayden Christensen

Us broke the news that Bilson and Christensen were over for good in 2017 after dating on and off for 10 years.

“She’s full-time back in L.A. He’s in Toronto,” a source told Us at the time. “They’ve been on the outs for a couple of months. They are completely, officially done.”

A second source told Us at the time that Christensen’s Little Italy costar Emma Roberts was involved in the split, with Bilson finding text messages between the costars.

The exes, however, proved to be on good terms in 2019 when they took daughter Briar to Disneyland together for her 5th birthday.